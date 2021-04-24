Minneapolis North football coach Charles Adams III was named the Positive Coaching Alliance's 2021 Coach of the Year.

The former Minneapolis police officer received the honor after a year in which he led the Polars through pandemic challenges while the city reeled from riots and protests after the killing of George Floyd under the knee of then-police officer Derek Chauvin.

Adams also was one of 25 national recipients of the Double-Goal Coach Award, given to coaches who strive to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.

Adams will receive $10,000 for the honor, with $2,500 going to him and $7,500 to the Polars football program. He now works as director of team security for the Twins.

PAUL KLAUDA

U softball wins

Chloe Evans, a freshman from Seymour, Wis., hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the first runs of the game as the No. 24 Gophers beat Iowa 3-0 in Big Ten softball at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Emily Hansen had an RBI double in the sixth.

Amber Fiser pitched a two-hitter for Minnesota (23-6). The Gophers extended their winning streak against the Hawkeyes (15-14) to 13 games.

U baseball swept

Ronald Sweeny hit a two-run homer and Easton Bertrand a solo shot for the Gophers baseball team, but it lost 9-3 to Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., in the first game of a doubleheader. The Hoosiers also won the second game, 7-1, with Bertrand going deep in the sixth inning.

Minnesota starter J.P. Massey pitched 3⅔ innings in the opener, giving up six runs on five hits, seven walks and one hit batter. He struck out six. Jack Liffrig gave up six runs on seven hits in six innings in the second game. The Gophers (4-22 overall/Big Ten) have lost 10 in a row. Indiana is 17-8.

U runner wins twice

Amira Young of the Gophers won the 100-meter dash (11.49 seconds) and the 200 (23.54) at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays in Champaign, Ill. Bethany Hasz won the 1,500 (4:18.41) and Abigail Schaaffe the 400 hurdles (58.63). On the men's side. Noah Burton was second in the 400 hurdles (51.65); his time was the third best in program history.

Milestone moment

Senior Nadir Yusuf of Minnesota State Moorhead won the men's 10,000-meter run Thursday night at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. His time of 29 minutes, 12.04 seconds set a program record.

• The Gophers women's golf team was in 11th place with a 17-over 305 after the first round of the Big Ten Championships in Maineville, Ohio. Its top golfer was Annabelle Ackroyd with a 3-over 75, tying her for 32nd.