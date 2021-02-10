Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
The Minneapolis North football coach talks with the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque about community pride in the school and Super Bowl champion Tyler Johnson, and how the Polars learned from his one-man 2015 Prep bowl performance to win the state title without him the next year.
