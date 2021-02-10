Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Minneapolis North football coach talks with the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque about community pride in the school and Super Bowl champion Tyler Johnson, and how the Polars learned from his one-man 2015 Prep bowl performance to win the state title without him the next year.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below: