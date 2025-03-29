Minneapolis nonprofits say federal funding cuts could hurt HIV prevention work

Adrianne Jackson, 39, regularly gets tested for HIV after witnessing a family member contract the virus.
“That’s what made it possible for me to understand how it’s contracted and where to get tested,” Jackson said.
Thanks to an HIV prevention clinic by the Aliveness Project and the Indigenous Peoples Task Force at the American Indian Center recently, Jackson was able to get her test for free.
But free clinics like these are in jeopardy after the Trump administration has threatened to cut $700 million in funding for HIV prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The move would affect hundreds of clinics and organizations nationwide.
“If they did that it’d be a horrible decision,” said Jackson. “Events like this make it possible for people who don’t know where to get tested to get help.”
The federal cuts come as two other Minnesota nonprofits, Rainbow Health and the African American AIDS Task Force, closed last year, in part due to state funding cuts. The Aliveness Project took over case management for many of those clients.
The Minneapolis nonprofit has worked for 40 years to help people living with HIV through case management, food and housing support, free testing and low-cost medications.
The increased caseload coincided with boosts in funding that more than doubled the organization’s budget from last year. Among those new funds was a $2 million grant from the city of Minneapolis initially meant for Rainbow Health that was transferred to the Aliveness Project via a vote by the City Council in July.