“Never Saw Me Coming” tells the wild story of Smith’s life of crime, which began when she was a teenager in north Minneapolis in the 1970s and ‘80s, hanging out with her pal Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister. Using telephones and computers, she figured out how to contact celebrities, including members of Michael Jackson’s family, and then how to defraud banks. She spent more than 13 years in prison for her crimes (which also included two prison escapes) and, afterward, settled in the Los Angeles area with the youngest of her three children.