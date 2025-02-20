Things To Do

Minneapolis fraudster (and Prince pal) to be played by Janelle Monáe in film

Tanya Smith’s memoir, “Never Saw Me Coming,” will be adapted by Universal Pictures.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 6:32PM
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini)

As a singer, Janelle Monáe is known for transforming herself from album to album. In a new movie, she’ll be transforming herself into a former Minneapolis woman.

Tanya Smith’s memoir, “Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted the FBI and the Entire Banking System — and Pocketed $40 Million,” has been sold to Universal Pictures and Monáe’s production company, Wondaland Pictures. Monáe is set to star and produce the movie, with Smith as an executive producer.

“Never Saw Me Coming” tells the wild story of Smith’s life of crime, which began when she was a teenager in north Minneapolis in the 1970s and ‘80s, hanging out with her pal Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister. Using telephones and computers, she figured out how to contact celebrities, including members of Michael Jackson’s family, and then how to defraud banks. She spent more than 13 years in prison for her crimes (which also included two prison escapes) and, afterward, settled in the Los Angeles area with the youngest of her three children.

“This makes me feel fantastic,” said Smith, by phone from Los Angeles, where she was bicycling around a park, handing out sandwiches to unhoused people. “Readers and media have championed this for me. I just want to continue doing what I can to inspire people and help kids. I feel like that is my destiny now.”

photo of author Tanya Smith
Tanya Smith (Little, Brown)

Issa Rae, who supplied a cover blurb for “Never Saw Me Coming,” once intended to star in a film version but, when Smith spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune last summer, she said rights had shifted and that an announcement was coming. Monáe, who is best known as a musician (and has sometimes been compared to Prince), has appeared in movies such as “Hidden Figures” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

In addition to the film, Smith said there is talk of both a TV show and a “Grand Theft Auto”-style videogame based on the book — all of which has her pinching herself.

“I never expected this kid of response,” said Smith. “I never saw this coming.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See More

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Minneapolis fraudster (and Prince pal) to be played by Janelle Monáe in film

card image

Tanya Smith’s memoir, “Never Saw Me Coming,” will be adapted by Universal Pictures.

TV and Media

Minneapolis resident and Tires Plus founder Tom Gegax isn’t a car guy

card image

Music

Review: ’70s British soul band heats up Varsity Theater in Minneapolis

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image