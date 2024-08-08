By the time she was a 13-year-old in 1973, Tanya Smith had procured a plane ticket, flown to Michael Jackson’s childhood home and begged to meet him. By the time she was 20, she accrued millions by breaking into banks’ computer systems. By 30, she was spending what would be more than 13 years in prison for wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy and attempted credit card fraud.
In a new memoir, Smith tells all those stories and more — including teasing a friend’s big brother, a guy named Prince, who rehearsed and performed at the Capri Theater, then owned by Smith’s dad. “Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted the FBI and the Entire Banking System — and Pocketed $40 Million,” is in stores Aug. 13.
Reading more like fiction than memoir — especially in the soap-opera-worthy scene in which, on trial, she avoids a prison sentence by producing her twin sister in court and challenges eyewitnesses to tell them apart — “Never” is a page-turner. It’s packed with: Unbelievable computer scams. Terrible choices in men, whom she writes stole much of the money (she hid some and never recovered it). Prison escapes (like the one that opens the book). And heartbreaking loss — Smith is very close to her daughter, recent college graduate Makala, who learned of her mom’s former life a decade ago when she stumbled upon some news clippings. But she declined to talk about her two other children, born while she was imprisoned.
Smith now lives in Los Angeles, where she rides her bike 15 miles a day, stopping to care for unhoused people along her route and working a part-time customer service job. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: You’ve been out of prison for 25 years and a lot of these memories are painful. Why pour them into a book now?
A: My daughter was pushing me to tell the story. I was reluctant to do it. She was like, “Mom, you have this great story. You’ve got to tell the world everything you went through.” And I finally did it. I wanted it to be really raw and relatable.