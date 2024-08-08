A: For so long, before I decided to write this book, I never talked about my life. No one ever knew. My daughter never knew. So it was really heavy because I was keeping this all inside. I felt like I wasn’t being who I really am. It was a heavy burden lifted, being able to say, “I’m Tanya Smith,” because it was really [she begins crying] difficult not being able to be who I am. I feel like just at the beginning of writing this book is when I became free. Even when I got out of prison, I couldn’t find a job because of my background, or I’d get hired for a job and then they’d run a background check.