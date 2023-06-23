As Jolene Jones listened last week to a delegation from the U.S. Department of Justice describe how Minneapolis police have used more force against Native Americans than any other group per capita, she found herself nodding along — unsurprised and unmoved.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," said Jones, who works as a voting coordinator at the Native American Community Development Institute.

The Native community in south Minneapolis has always had a tense relationship with government, whether federal and local, and a distrust of police, she said. She's seen officers overreact with Native people over small infringements, talk down to Native girls and rough up Native boys. They rarely bother to file complaints because when it's an officer's word versus theirs, she said, they expect prompt dismissal of complaints and retaliation to follow.

But as the Justice Department report circulated on Little Earth social media, Jones found herself fixating on one particularly stark graphic — one that showed how Native people were more often held at gunpoint by police and subjected to significantly more neck restraints, tasers, canines and bodily force than white people. She couldn't help feeling angry.

"We are just an itty-bitty minority in the state and in the city of Minneapolis, and our numbers are that high? I'd like to know why we're being targeted," Jones said.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland flew to Minneapolis last week to announce the results of a two-year federal investigation of the city's police. While 71.7% of traffic stops typically won't result in citation or arrest of any kind, Native and Black Americans were stopped at significantly higher rates than whites — 5.9 and 5.7 times more often, respectively.

Finding racial discrimination in addition to unconstitutional violations against protesters, journalists and people with disabilities, the Justice Department will now negotiate a consent decree with the city of Minneapolis. As part of that agreement, the police department will be expected to take action to erase the racial disparities in its practices. An independent monitor will measure its progress, and the consent decree won't be lifted until the city can prove it's in compliance. Change could take years.

When it comes to the findings on Native Americans — whose youth get guns pointed at them at rates nearly 20 times higher than white adults — fixing those disparities will be a tall order. Especially with missing data.

The Justice Department found that after May 2020, when George Floyd was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police, there was a precipitous drop-off in officers collecting race data as required.

Compliance fell from 71% at the time of Floyd's murder to 35% afterwards and stayed low over the following two years, according to the report. Things could have gotten worse after Floyd's murder and no one would have known for sure, said Vinny Dionne, street outreach worker with the American Indian Community Development Corp.

Dionne believes that police and the Little Earth community had made inroads in the years leading up to Floyd's death, before all of that trust was shattered in a matter of a few days. Now he said it's crucial that the Native community is invited to the negotiating table to help define the coming consent decree.

"If we have officers deciding what needs to be done, or the mayor, it's not going to get us anywhere. We need the community holding them accountable," he said.

Dionne said he wants to see more Native officers on the police force, or at the very least more officers not hardened by overwork and trauma. What city officials need to understand is that the Native community moves together, with collective will trumping individual opinion, he said.

Native leaders said they haven't yet heard of any overtures by city officials to engage their community on the Justice Department's findings and the next steps to be taken.

"To me, it was a waste of money to do all this stuff, to make a report of what we already knew," said Mike Forcia, a building manager at Homeward Bound shelter for Native Americans. "I suppose you could say we just found out we have cancer. We've been saying all these years that we have cancer, nobody believed, so we went to the doctor and got a big old bill.

"Doctor says yes, you have cancer. And so now we're at the point of, what do we do about it?"