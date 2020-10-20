Tony Glover in 1965

Minneapolis music hero Tony Glover was an influential folk-blues musician, critic, DJ and author of books, including how to play blues harmonica. He was also a friend to Bob Dylan from their days in Twin Cities coffeehouses circa 1959. And a serious collector of music and artifacts. Glover died in May 2019 at age 79.

Now Glover’s widow, Cynthia Nadler, is offering at auction his collection of records, taped interviews (including Dylan, the Doors and Jimi Hendrix), instruments, photos, books autographed by Jack Kerouac and William Burroughs, and such assorted ephemera as magazines, posters and signed correspondence from Dylan, Joan Baez and Jim Morrison.

Perhaps most special are Dylan’s edits of Glover’s transcript of an unpublished March 1971 interview. Dylan makes changes on all but one of the 37 typed pages. Among the corrections are describing his songs as “topical” instead of “political” and deleting discussions of critics and the media.

Sample quote, when discussing his name change from Robert Zimmerman to Bob Dylan: "I mean it wouldn't've worked if I'd changed the name to Bob Levy. Or Bob Neuwirth. Or Bob Doughnut. It wouldn't of worked."

RRAuction.com is handling the sale from Nov. 12 to 19. Photos of many of the items are available for preview.