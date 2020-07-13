Minneapolis is moving 40% of its polling places to avoid putting them in high-risk areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city said it is moving 50 of its 125 polling places. Of those, 16 were in senior homes, high-rises and other residential businesses. Thirty-two were in areas where the city felt it would be difficult to maintain 6 feet of separation between people, and two were moved because of construction.

The changes will factor into both the Aug. 11 primary and the Nov. 3 general election, the city said in a news release.

Registered voters will receive a postcard in the mail with their new polling spot. They can also call 311 or use the Minnesota Secretary of State's polling place finder at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.

The city is encouraging people to consider voting early, by mail, to encourage social distancing.

They can also vote early in-person at the Early Vote Center, 980 East Hennepin Av., which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours will be scheduled closer to the election dates.

LIZ NAVRATIL