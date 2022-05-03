Members of the Minneapolis mounted patrol are mourning the loss of a vital member of its stable of horses.

Caballo, more affectionately known as Cabo, died last week from colic, according to an announcement from the nonprofit that helps fund the patrol.

Cabo stood 17.1 hands tall, about 5¾ feet from the ground to the top of his shoulders, and "was an extremely talented, agile horse despite his large size," the Minneapolis Mounted Police Foundation said in its Facebook posting.

On the first night of the civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, when mounted officers first rode in, "no horses wanted to go anywhere near the crowd," the ode to Cabo continued. "Cabo did not hesitate to push forward, guiding the other reluctant horses, demonstrating to them it was okay."

The foundation explained that Cabo started showing symptoms of colic, the leading cause of death in horses because of their sensitive gastrointestinal tracts, on April 25.

He was rushed to a veterinarian for emergency surgery, but further complications set in, "and the difficult decision was made to have him peacefully euthanized," the posting explained.

Cabo was born in 1997 and joined the mounted patrol in 2009.

"He was steadfast, strong, reliable, trusting, forgiving and never indicated he had any weaknesses," the foundation notice read. "Cabo was truly the perfect police horse."

The patrol is a citywide unit that is based out of the downtown precinct. It currently has 20 riders, and it had 12 horses before Cabo's death.