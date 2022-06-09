The forecast looks bright for Eric Ahasic.

The Minneapolis meteorologist is on a three-day winning streak on "Jeopardy," collecting more than $75,000 in the process. His week got off to an impressive start when he defeated Ryan Long, who had won 16 times in a row, earning nearly $300,000.

Ahasic, who works for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, will try to keep going when his latest round airs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on KARE, Ch. 11. His "Jeopardy" appearances were taped in April. He has a long way to go before he threatens Ken Jennings' record of 74 consecutive victories.

During his short chat with host Mayim Bialik Wednesday, Ahasic gave a shout-out to Live Cat Tours in his Wedge neighborhood.