Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday approved the city's 2021 budget, which includes the largest changes to policing and public safety since George Floyd's death.

The $1.5 billion spending plan includes cuts to the police department and expands mental health and violence prevention services.

"As Minneapolis continues navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, we have collectively emphasized the need for a responsive and nimble local government across our work, from affordable housing to safety," Frey said in a statement. "This budget centered a both-and approach to public safety by better integrating social services into our emergency response systems while fully preserving the targeted officer staffing levels in our police department."

The plan includes $176 million for the police department, down from $193 million initially approved for 2020. About $11 million of next year's funding is held in a new reserve fund and requires additional approval from the City Council before it can be released.

The budget also includes $7 million for the Office of Violence Prevention, up from the roughly $2 million it started with at the beginning of 2020. The plan, negotiated with the City Council, calls for that office to expand programs aimed at ending cycles of violence, and to supervise some workers who were previously housed in the police department.

To fund its spending plan, the city is relying on a 5.75% property tax levy increase. Many property owners' bills will decrease because a special taxing district is expiring, according to the city.

Liz Navratil • 612-673-4994