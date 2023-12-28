Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey returned to work after the holiday long weekend with a mustache.

The primarily brown — but auburn-tinged — 'stache made its first appearances before the media Wednesday, as he gave interviews touting his achievements in 2023.

Frey said this is his first full-on effort to live with a mustache, which has been making an attempt to come back into mainstream style since the pandemic after decades of exile.

Frey's began with scruff — he said previous attempts to grow a beard turned "patchy and nasty." So on Monday, he shaved off all but the upper lip ruff.

What do people think of it?

"The feedback has been, uhh," Frey said before pausing seven seconds and then chuckling, "vast majority negative."

But, he quickly appended: "With the exception of my wife, the most important one. … As far as critical feedback about my facial features, the only person I really care about is Sarah. And she likes it — this time. She hasn't in the past."

Past facial-hair flirtations have been vetoed by Sarah Clarke, his wife of seven years, "within about 10 seconds," Frey said. But not this time.

"I don't know how long I'll keep it," he said. "We'll see."