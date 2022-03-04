Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey might consider hiring a chief operating officer to help him oversee the city's departments under a new form of government that strengthens his power over their daily operations.

Or, he might consider convening a cabinet that includes one manager to help oversee most departments and require other staff focusing on high-profile issues to report directly to him.

Those were the recommendations presented Friday by a work group convened by Frey to help him to implement one of the widest-sweeping changes to Minneapolis government in decades.

"This is a gigantic shift and represents what could be some of the most important decisions that we ever make in our government," Frey said in a new conference, where he was joined by the group's co-chairs. "The changes that we make, the decisions that we're making today and tomorrow and over these next several months will have long-lasting impacts."

Voters in November approved a ballot question that designated the mayor as the "chief executive" responsible for overseeing most departments' daily operations and prohibited council members from interfering with those powers. Prior to the vote, Minneapolis had a system of government that was unlike those in most other cities and, many staffers said, left the lines of power between the mayor and council murky.

The mayor and some council members welcomed the change, saying they felt it would help avoid the confusion that left key city staff caught between elected officials and hampered their ability to respond to emergencies such as the unrest that followed George Floyd's killing or the coronavirus pandemic. Other council members said they feared the change would limit their ability to enact meaningful change — particularly if their political views conflict with those of the mayor — and would diminish representation for people living in areas with lower voter turnout, including many people of color.

Frey must now decide which options he prefers — and convince at least seven City Council members to support him. The mayor said Friday that he was reviewing the recommendations and expects to present his thoughts to council on March 22.

Shortly after the election, Frey convened a 14-member workgroup to provide him with recommendations on how to set up the new form of city government. The group included a mixture of people who helped write or campaign for the change and others who publicly opposed it. The group met seven times for three hours each as it sought to analyze the pro's and con's of other city governments and what might work in Minneapolis, said co-chair JJ Haywood. Those meetings were not open to the public.

One option presented by the group calls for the mayor to have a chief of staff and a separate chief operating officer, who would be "responsible for operations/managements of all city departments." That option would allow the mayor to have "high-level staff" to help oversee daily operations and potential reduce bottlenecks in city government, the group said. It cautioned that the roles and responsibilities of the chief of staff and chief operating officer would need to be clearly defined to avoid conflicts.

The other option the group presented calls for the mayor to have those same two staffers — and to also require the heads of additional, unspecified departments to report directly to him if needed "for policy/political reasons or during crises."

Kathleen O'Brien, a former City Council member and city coordinator who formed a political committee advocating for the change, said that option would give the mayor flexibility to prioritize certain issues

"I would say at different times, a city faces different challenges," said O'Brien, who served as a co-chair for the workgroup. Thirty years ago, she said, economic development might have been the top priority. "Today, we know that we need to transform policing and that we need to utilize multiple public safety strategies," she said.

Frey said they have not yet analyzed the costs of the various options — both of which call for hiring additional staff — but they do not expect it to be "major or significant."

This story is developing and may be updated.