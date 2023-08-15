First "The Bachelorette." Now, "Pawn Stars." The Semple Mansion has landed another national television gig.

When "Pawn Stars Do America" rolls into the Twin Cities this month, some parts will be filmed in the Semple Mansion's grand Palladian ballroom in Minneapolis.

Katherine Bailey, the mansion's executive director, said filming is scheduled for Aug. 22-24. A show spokesperson also said they will be filming around the Twin Cities from the end of August through early September.

The show is currently taking applications for audience members who have unique items. To be eligible, you need to register and be approved through freetvtix.com and bring that item to the filming.

"Pawn Stars Do America," an offshoot of "Pawn Stars," follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell as they leave their World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas and travel to other cities to see if they can discover rare finds.

Bailey said Semple Mansion was chosen as a location after Minneapolis-based scouting agent Anne Healy reached out last spring.

"We met with her and the 'Pawn Stars' team. They loved the mansion," she said.

That was no surprise to Bailey. The 1899 residence-turned-event center is a stunner. Built-in Italian Renaissance Revival fashion, it features domed ceilings, fresco paintings, Swarovski crystal chandeliers and Tiffany glass. At 3,000 square feet, the ballroom is thought to be the largest residential ballroom in Minnesota. The views overlooking downtown Minneapolis also make for a television-worthy backdrop.

In 2021, scenes from "The Bachelorette," featuring Minnesota's Michelle Young were filmed at the mansion.

Bailey and her crew have been getting ready for showtime once again.

"[We are] coordinating with the producers of 'Pawn Stars,' finalizing the itinerary so we are staffed and making sure the mansion looks perfect," she said.