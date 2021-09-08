Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation Wednesday requiring city employees to either get vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19.

"Vaccines save lives," Frey said in a statement. "Our local government employees have been on the front lines of this pandemic, and Minneapolis has helped lead our state forward when it comes to data-driven public health measures."

Masks are mandatory for staff working in city and Hennepin County buildings, while residents are encouraged to mask indoors, according to a city news release. Minneapolis will continue to offer free masks for businesses and other organizations.

City employees trying to use their 2021 COVID-19 emergency sick leave because they are sick or quarantining and unable to work remotely must provide proof they were fully vaccinated before absence from work, according to the emergency regulation.

SUSAN DU