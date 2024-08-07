Minneapolis man who killed two, attempted to kill others within span of a month pleads guilty

A Minneapolis man who killed two people and attempted to kill two others within the span of a month last year pleaded guilty to several charges Tuesday, just as his criminal trial was set to get underway with jury selection.
The terms of the plea agreement stipulate that Calon Hatchett, 21, will be sentenced to 47 years in prison, and could be released in 31 years. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Hatchett was 20 years old when he shot and killed 30-year-old Tonia Powell on July 23, 2023 in the Bossen Terrace Apartments at 3114 58th St. E., after the two had stepped into the hallway to smoke weed. Hatchett left Powell to die then walked into the apartment of Powell’s girlfriend, Heaven Lacy, and shot her three times.
Lacy, a mother to two boys, survived but was left with devastating injuries after bullets struck her chest, pierced her lung and and exited through her back. She was able to identify Hatchett as the shooter when officers arrived on the scene.
“I just know he’s a psychopath,” Lacy said after attending the plea hearing, which she did not know was coming until she arrived at the courthouse anticipating the start of trial. “I feel like he should have gotten more time than he got.”
When police arrested Hatchett in downtown Minneapolis, a Glock 10-millimeter handgun was inside his backpack. It matched the casings found at the shooting that killed Powell.