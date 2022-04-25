A 25-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 90 days in the workhouse after admitting that he helped people submit absentee ballots that were fraudulently cast for the 2018 election, then ultimately purged and never cast anew.

Abdihakim A. Essa pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to four of 13 counts of intentionally making or signing a false certificate in the submission of the absentee ballots during a few weeks' time in the summer before the Nov. 6, 2018, general election.

Along with time in the workhouse, Essa's sentence also includes a ban on registering to vote or voting until his two years of probation have passed.

Essa told a suspicious election worker in the Hennepin County Government Center that he was working for a campaign and signing his father's name as a witness on the ballots, according to the charges. The campaign Essa was working for was not specified in the charges.

A jury trial before Judge Juan Hoyos had been scheduled for May 23.

Essa is a legal U.S. resident but allegedly explained the forgeries were necessary because he's not a citizen, while his father is a citizen and registered to vote, which are requirements for witnessing absentee ballots.

The scheme unraveled on July 30, 2018, more than a month after he signed the first suspicious ballot. Essa arrived at the voting area in the government center, where two election workers recognized him from visiting several times over the previous few weeks. Acting as a "helper," Essa had with him a woman seeking to register to vote, but she did not have the proper identification and was told to come back with the correct information.

The woman returned but had someone else with her to assist, and the address on her identification didn't match the address she presented initially. The workers decided to find Essa and located him on the government center's ground level, and that's when he explained that he was forging his father's name on other peoples' absentee ballot submissions.

The people who cast those votes were notified in writing that their ballots were rejected, and they were invited to vote again. None did so.