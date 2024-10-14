A Minneapolis man has died in an ATV crash in northwestern Minnesota, officials said.
Minneapolis man dies in ATV crash in northwestern Minnesota
The wreck occurred midafternoon Saturday about 15 miles west of Park Rapids.
October 14, 2024 at 12:42PM
The wreck occurred midafternoon Saturday about 15 miles west of Park Rapids in Wolf Lake Township, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jeremy Paul Mickelson, 48, crashed when his Polaris Sportsman 1000 went off Wolf Lake Forest Road at a corner, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders provided immediate aid to Mickelson, but he died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
