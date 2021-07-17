A 71-year-old man who was critically injured in a Minneapolis house fire this month has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Howard Leroy Anderson Jr.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue S. just after 10 p.m. July 6 and found the man on the first floor, according to the city Fire Department.

They carried him from the house, and paramedics took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died July 10.

