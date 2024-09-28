Twin Cities

Minneapolis man dies after being struck by SUV while riding electric scooter

Authorities say an SUV struck Benjamin Walker late Thursday afternoon.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 28, 2024 at 6:37PM
Benjamin Walker and his family. He was fatally struck by an SUV while riding an electric scooter Thursday in Richfield.

A Minneapolis family is grieving after their 34-year-old husband and father died Thursday when he was struck by an SUV while riding an electric scooter.

Benjamin Nyman Walker was weaving through traffic while headed south on Nicollet Avenue near Interstate 494 when he was struck by a southbound Jeep Wrangler at 5:44 p.m., Richfield police said. Police, emergency workers and HCMC paramedics tried to save Walker, but he died at the scene.

An organizer collecting funds to support the family said Walker was on his way home from work when he was killed. Walker’s wife, Crystal, said he was a loving man who was quick to tell dad jokes and quicker to help others.

“He would give you the shirt off of his back in times of need. He was someone who was there to listen and give his truth,” said Crystal Walker, adding that the two had been planning to move to Wisconsin. “He was the light in any room when he was happy, and he tried his hardest to always make sure he kept everyone’s spirits up.”

“Being without him is going to be a lot harder than I thought it would be,” said Walker’s daughter, Karissa. “He was so sweet and he always cared about other people’s feelings.”

A similar scooter accident led authorities to arrest a woman in Texas in the death of 52-year-old Andre Zedrick Steward in a July hit-and-run collision in Minneapolis. The woman told a witness that she was driving drunk when she hit a man, adding that she and her sister had fled the scene and flown to Las Vegas.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

