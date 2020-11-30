A Minneapolis man has been acquitted of killing another man at a birthday party in March.
Jurors acquitted Christopher Brown, 24, last week of second-degree murder and two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of Kyle S. Culberson.
Culberson, 28, was killed on March 22 in the 5100 block of James Avenue while celebrating his birthday.
Court documents had alleged that Brown was denied entry at the home and later returned, at which point a scuffle broke out between men in the house.
Chao Xiong
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Mpls. mayor, chief call proposal to cut police funding 'untenable'
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
National
Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount
MADISON, Wis. —Joe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was confirmed Monday following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald…
West Metro
Minneapolis man acquitted in birthday killing
A Minneapolis man has been acquitted of killing another man at a birthday party in March.Jurors acquitted Christopher Brown, 24, last week of second-degree murder…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Duluth
Duluth police officer charged with felony after shooting unarmed man in apartment
Tyler Leibfried had previously been reprimanded by Duluth police for unintentional discharge of his rifle.