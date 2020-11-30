A Minneapolis man has been acquitted of killing another man at a birthday party in March.

Jurors acquitted Christopher Brown, 24, last week of second-degree murder and two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of Kyle S. Culberson.

Culberson, 28, was killed on March 22 in the 5100 block of James Avenue while celebrating his birthday.

Court documents had alleged that Brown was denied entry at the home and later returned, at which point a scuffle broke out between men in the house.

Chao Xiong