A 23-year-old Minneapolis man died Thursday afternoon when he fell while rock climbing in Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to Traprock Street in the park's Lower Landing area just after 4 p.m. They found two men who had fallen, one conscious, the other unconscious and not breathing.

The first man, a 31-year-old from Savage, was taken to St. Croix Falls (Wis.) Hospital, then flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. The second man died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The apparent climbing accident is under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said. The name of the deceased will be released after an autopsy.

