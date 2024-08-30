The owner of 19 Bar, the storied LGBTQ-friendly Loring Park dive, has sued the trash hauling and recycling company he said caused a fire in March that jeopardized the building’s sale.
19 Bar sues trash company over fire that closed historic gay bar
The owner was set to sell the LGBTQ-friendly Minneapolis establishment before the fire, according to the lawsuit.
The bar caught fire when a garbage truck owned by Lakeshore Recycling Systems backed into and hit a telephone pole, which fell on and electrified the gas line to the building. Security cameras captured the incident on video.
Gary Lee Hallberg, 19 Bar’s owner, filed the lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court Monday. He entered a contract to sell the bar and its assets one week before the incident, according to the suit. The property had a market value of $2.8 million and was contracted to sell to the bar’s longtime manager for $1.4 million.
The fire rendered the property a total loss and led to the sale’s cancellation, the suit read.
“It’s just ludicrous that all this is has happened,” Hallberg said in an interview.
Construction is well underway at 19, he said. Insurance has covered about half of the bar’s repairs so far, which includes mitigation and replacement of the bars floor, ceiling, steps and roof, Hallberg said.
The bar is asking for damages in excess of $2.8 million for the loss of the property’s market value, its assets, displacement costs, labor costs, loss of investment and legal fees. They allege LRS breached its duty of care to drive safely and not damage the property.
“To date, despite demand, LRS has failed and refused to compensate plaintiffs for their damages as a result of the fire,” according to the complaint.
19 Bar was the first gay bar to open in Minneapolis and is one of the oldest continuously operating institutions of its kind in the United States. It was purchased by Hallberg in 1992. He feels confident about leaving it in new hands once the bar is repaired and reopened.
“He’s going to be great and he’s been the manager for a long time too,” he said.
Hallberg hopes to reopen the doors at 19 Bar by New Year’s Eve.
Attempts to reach LRS representatives by direct message and email were unsuccessful.
