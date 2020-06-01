With Cub, Target, two Aldi stores and many small markets damaged by rioting over the last week, Longfellow and about eight other neighborhoods have nearly become a food desert.

"I consider the loss of these businesses devastating," said Melanie Majors, executive director of Longfellow Community Council. "Besides just the food, there's a lack of retail for diapers, formula, household goods, even clothing."

Many residents of the area shop lower-priced stores such as Aldi or dollar stores. Two of those dollar stores — including Family Dollar on Lake — were destroyed in the looting and violence in the last week that arose after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

One Aldi store on East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis reopened Monday after power was restored to it. The frozen foods section, though, had been cleared out due to the outage that started late last week but shelves were being restocked Monday.

Shashana Craft of Maple Grove purchased groceries there Monday for Headway Emotional Health, an indigenous support group with multiple locations.

"I've never seen the shelves this empty," she said. "If people can't get to their grocery store, they should check with churches or support groups offering free food and groceries."

Holy Trinity Lutheran near 31st and Minnehaha; Heart of the Beast Theatre at 15th and E. Lake; and Sanford Middle School at 35th and 42nd Ave. S. were a few places offering free food and supplies, Majors said.

Amplifying the problem over the weekend and again on Monday was the fact that Metro Transit was not operating buses or trains. Public transportation will again be closed on Tuesday.

Sylvester Hudson walked about 40 minutes from the Fort Snelling Apartments to the Cub at 46th and Hiawatha.

It is the only supermarket left in Longfellow neighborhood along the light rail line after four other supermarkets closed because of the destruction after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

"I don't know if I'll be able to catch a cab, so I'll probably have to walk," said Hudson, 70, who brought a two-wheeled cart for grocery transport as he finished shopping at Cub on 46th and Hiawatha. "This is the only store left open in the neighborhood that I can walk to."

Area residents with a vehicle could find open supermarkets nearby at Longfellow Market at 38th and E. Lake and Lunds & Byerlys in Highland Park. Although better on Monday, there were lines out the door at several of the city markets Sunday similar to when the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were first issued.

Business has been up more than 60% at Longfellow Market since the other stores were forced to close, according to manager Terry Mahowald.

"We never planned to be this busy," he said. "Everyone's stressed. This is certainly not the way we wanted to increase traffic."

He plans to add more lower-priced, generic items to help lower the total bill for shoppers at the natural and organic grocery.

Home delivery through Shipt or Instacart isn't an option for the neighborhoods either. Delivery services usually pick from stores nearby. With four of them closed, other arrangements are being made.

Target owns Shipt and is working on arrangements to fill delivery orders through other Targets, a spokeswoman said. The Minneapolis-based retailer also has pledged to rebuild the Lake Street store, hopefully by the end of the year.

Mahowald, manager of the Longfellow Market, thanked neighborhood volunteers for saving their store.

"We've had nearly 25 people from the neighborhood guarding it every night since Tuesday," he said.