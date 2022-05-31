Downtown Minneapolis is on a gradual mend this late spring with office occupancy rates hovering around just 56%. Mayor Jacob Frey, the Downtown Council, Park Board and Twin Cities Pride are keen to get more people and parties back in the streets.

"Don't be a hermit at home," Frey said Tuesday at the Commons park, which was littered with pop-up frisbee golf and Spikeball games. "We live in a great city. Experience it again."

There are 882 activities scheduled for downtown over the next 99 days of summer, through Labor Day, according to the Downtown Council. They include parades, trivia nights, movies in the park and festivals that had been canceled during the past two years of the pandemic.

The Pride March will return to Hennepin Avenue June 26 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Twin Cities Pride, said Executive Director Dot Belstler. It will be three blocks shorter — starting on 7th Street instead of 4th — to avoid ongoing street reconstruction.

"But hey, it's back!" Belstler said, also hyping Rock the Garden, the Minneapolis Comedy Festival and the Stone Arch Bridge Festival in June, followed by Aquatennial and the Downtown Street Art Festival in July.

The new Four Season hotel next to Central Library, built during the pandemic, is the city's first five-star hotel. Two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Gavin Kaysen will open Mediterranean restaurant, Mara, at its base next month.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, center, and Downtown Council CEO Steve Cramer, right., at the 2021 ribbon-cutting for the Dayton’s Project.

But according to Downtown Council statistics as of early May, Minneapolis hotels are struggling at 46% occupancy. Compared to pre-pandemic rates at the same time of year, seated diners at restaurants are at 47% and light rail ridership is 44% citywide.

Downtown CEOs reluctant to make a full transition back to the office say the pandemic and safety concerns are their top reasons for continuing remote work, Frey acknowledged.

"Neither one of those things are unique to Minneapolis. Every major city in the entire country is experiencing the soon to be aftermath of a global pandemic. Every city in the entire country is experiencing the associated uptick in crime," he said.

"If you're an employer, you're a supervisor, get people back downtown. The ask is clear. The time is right now."