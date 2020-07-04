Two events calling for racial justice and centered around the July 4th holiday were planned for Saturday evening in downtown Minneapolis.

The first, Roll 4 Justice, began in late afternoon with about 200 people on roller skates, roller blades, bicycles or on foot proceeding from Minneapolis City Hall to Bde Maka Ska.

They planned to travel through several neighborhoods in downtown and Uptown to call for the abolishment of the criminal justice system in favor of investment in social and mental health services. A rally was planned for 6 p.m. at the lake.

"The people who live around Bde Maka Ska, they don't know what we've been through or understand what this movement and revolution is about," said Mari Mansfield, an organizer with the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee.

The event was organized by MIRAC, CAIR-Minnesota, LatinoAltROCK, Asamblea de Derechos Civiles and Native Lives Matter.

Lukas Skrove biked from his Golden Valley home to join the protest. It was his third protest since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody. Skrove, who is white, said he had to educate himself before he felt he could participate.

"I identify myself as a white person who has a long way to go ... cleaning up the mess white people need to clean up," Skrove said.

Jewel Spearman, 19, of north Minneapolis, has protested police treatment of Blacks several times before and after Floyd's death. "Not all people are free right now," she said of the protest's July 4th timing.

At 7:30 p.m., the Black 4th was to begin at U.S. Bank Stadium. Participants will march from around downtown Minneapolis, with pauses to kneel in honor of Black victims of police. Organizers — the 10K Foundation, the Justice Squad and Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence — have asked participants to wear black, as well as masks, and to remain silent during the march until it ends, when a sculpture honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., will be unveiled. The event will end with food, music and fireworks.