After a year of rebuilding following the massive COVID-19 shutdown, Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art have adjusted to a "new normal." Masks are encouraged in the galleries but not required, the museums are nearly back to pre-pandemic open hours, and visitors lounge in cafes.

Both museums finished in the black, and also reported upward turns in attendance.

"One word comes to mind as I reflect on our 2021–2022 fiscal year: blossoming," Walker Art Center Executive Director Mary Ceruti said. "After a quieter few years defined by the height of the coronavirus pandemic, I can confidently say that the Walker Art Center emerged with a robust hybrid calendar of events, celebrating an evocative and emotional return to programming that inspired our local and global audiences."

Attendance is not back to pre-pandemic numbers, but there's noticeable positive change. Mia's attendance shot up about 200% this fiscal year, from 98,180 to 300,317. Walker attendance, which includes visitors to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, increased 11%, from 530,957 last year to 591,069.

In 2019, Mia had 779,973 visitors and the Walker had 882,000.

The Walker edged into the black with net income of $21,221.

This year the Walker did not receive a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan. It did receive $2,463,633 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, a government program through the U.S. Small Business Association that offered emergency assistance for venues affected by COVID-19.

The Walker's overall revenue bounced up $4M from last year to $20,310,876.

The Walker's building expenses increased, and it also returned to more regular hours though it remains closed on Tuesdays and is open one hour less on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Institute of Art finished in the black for a second year in a row after a $1.23 million budget deficit in 2020, its first loss in 27 years. It finished this fiscal year with a $106,384 surplus, even without the Federal Cares Act Funding it received last year.

"The past year was really about our returning to a normal level of museum operations," Mia's Head of Finance, Budget & Planning Kris Davidson said. "We expanded our hours, we had a full exhibition schedule, we began to add more onsite programming."

Revenue from program activities increased $1.3 million in FY2022 to $2,801,526, which more closely reflects 2020 numbers ($2.69 million).

Mia's "Dressed by Nature" exhibition of Japanese textiles included more than 120 pieces purchased from a private collector. In a big move toward bringing people back, the special exhibition "Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks From the Uffizi" arrived at Mia, featuring more than 45 works of art from Italy.

At the Walker, much happened indoors and outdoors. The Sculpture Garden's iconic cherry returned home from the Big Apple on a snowy February day, reuniting with its beloved spoon. Over the summer, "Spoonbridge and Cherry" artist Claes Oldenburg died at age 93.

The Walker debuted a solo exhibition by artist Pao Houa Her, who was the first Hmong American to be included in this year's Whitney Biennial. Her became the Star Tribune's Artist of the Year for 2022. In other firsts, international artist Paul Chan returned from a 10-year "breather" for his first solo show at the Walker this past November.

It was a year of growth and return to some sense of normalcy.

"It is really gratifying to see people back in the galleries again," Davidson said. "We are excited about that and we are looking forward to — our focus will be about re-engaging with our audiences moving forward."