The Hennepin County medical examiner on Thursday identified a man who died early Wednesday after being shot late Tuesday as he sat in a vehicle in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood.

Carlos Lernard Rogers, 24, of Minneapolis, was shot several times at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday as he and another man sat in a vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Emerson Avenue, police said. He died less than an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The other man was shot in the leg and upper thigh and is expected to survive.

Also late Tuesday, a man in his mid-20s was shot several times in the 3200 block of S. 2nd Avenue. He died Wednesday. His name has not yet been released.

As of Thursday night, no arrests had been announced in either homicide.

The two deaths marked Minneapolis’ 30th and 31st homicides of the year — about twice as many as the city had this time last year and more than the previous five-year average of about 19. The shootings continued an explosion of gun violence that has erupted in the city since the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Bullets flew in the city again Thursday night. According to scanner reports, at least three people were injured in shootings in the 1600 block of N. Washington Avenue and at Cedar Avenue and E. 24th Street.

Staff writers Pamela Miller and Libor Jany contributed to this report.