Police in Minneapolis are reporting two new shooting deaths, with the latest coming early Tuesday on the edge of downtown Minneapolis.

Two men showed up about 2:40 a.m. at nearby HCMC from the 400 block of S. 15th Avenue, where they were shot, police said.

Police say a group of people approached the two and started shooting. The wounded men got in a vehicle and drove to the hospital, where one of them died, police added.

The surviving victim was in serious condition, according to police.

The men's identities haven't been released.

Monday night, a man in his 30s died at North Memorial Health Hospital. Police say he was one of three people shot early Saturday on West Broadway just west of Interstate 94. The other two also showed up at North Memorial and were being treated for noncritical gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in these latest homicides, which bring the yearly total for the city to 48, according to Star Tribune records. Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tuesday morning's gun violence follows numerous shootings in the city from Sunday into Monday, with at least nine people hit by gunfire, one of whom died, police said.

In a fatal shooting Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunfire at a residence in the 2600 block of N. Logan Avenue about 3:50 p.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man hasn't been identified, and no arrests have been announced.

