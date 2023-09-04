An 11-year-old girl who drowned Saturday while swimming in Lake Nokomis has been identified as Jocelyn Sanchez-Rosas of Minneapolis, authorities said.

Emergency responders recovered her body late Saturday evening after getting a report of a girl who had disappeared underwater while swimming on the east side of the lake.

Kelsey Demmert, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, said that multiple agencies responded at 7:22 p.m.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deployed its dive team and sonar gear to aid the search, which also included Minneapolis police and park police officers and emergency medical technicians.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said the girl died shortly after 9 p.m. and ruled the death an accident.