Starting next week, people in Minneapolis will need to wear masks or cloth face coverings when going to businesses or other buildings where people gather.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed an order Thursday that will require people over the age of 2 to wear a covering over their nose and mouth when they are inside “indoor spaces of public accommodation.”

The order includes in that definition retail stores, government buildings, schools and recreation centers and “rental establishments” such as hotels, among other facilities. Frey said it would also apply in the skyways.

“I promised the people of Minneapolis that I would follow the data and take my cues from public health experts,” Frey said Thursday, adding that it is “clear we need to take additional steps to guard against COVID transmissions.”

Minneapolis had 2,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, accounting for roughly 12% of the state’s cases. While city officials believed Minneapolis is the first city in Minnesota to require face masks, other large cities, such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami have required them in some settings.

To comply with the new rule, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, people do not necessarily need to wear a mask but do need to make sure their noses and mouths are covered. If they do that with a bandanna, a scarf or another item, that will still comply, the city said.

The new regulation also requires people who own “places of public accommodation” to ensure their workers wear masks “whenever such employees have face-to-face contact with the public.”

Violating the new rule could result in a misdemeanor charge or, in the case of businesses, actions against their license.

The order does make exceptions for people who have medical conditions that make it unsafe for them to wear a mask.

Frey wrote in his order that, “According to the CDC, because COVID-19 is primarily transmitted by respiratory droplets, population density plays a significant role in the acceleration of transmission and cities like Minneapolis, the densest city in the State of Minnesota, are at a higher risk while also serving a greater proportion of vulnerable populations.”

The mask requirement comes after Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to relax some restrictions on businesses, but kept others in places to encourage social distancing.

This was the 12th executive order Frey has signed since the city declared a public health emergency in March. Earlier orders limited bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery, boosted safety precautions in nursing homes and other care facilities and allowed the city to speed up its purchasing process for emergency supplies.

