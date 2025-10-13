Minneapolis firefighters form first all-Native American crew

Growing up as a kid in Minneapolis, Johnny Crow never saw Native American firefighters manning the trucks responding to emergencies in his Phillips neighborhood south of downtown.
Still, it didn’t deter Crow, a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, from becoming a firefighter for the city — a decision he looks back on with pride.
“That made a huge difference in the community for them to see a Native man with long hair that looks like me on a fire rig going to 911 calls,” Crow said.
About six months ago Crow, 37, and three other Minneapolis firefighters — Bobby Headbird, 38, Capt. Michael Graves, 41, and fire motor operator Jesse Strong, 45 — teamed up at Fire Station 6 downtown to respond to emergency calls on Engine 10. It’s the first time the city has had an all-Native crew, who spoke about their jobs ahead of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.
Graves, who was recently promoted to captain, said bringing the crew together was intentional, with the goal of showing Native American kids and adults alike that they can also work for the fire department. The four said they hope it can help build trust between the department and the communities they serve.
“That they would see people that look like them, and kids could see someone to look up to and something to aspire to, that was a big conversation we had,” said Graves, a member of the Red Lake Nation.
Along with responding to fires and emergency medical calls, the group has gone to various community events in the city’s Little Earth and Franklin neighborhoods, which both have high Native American populations. The response has been positive, Graves said, with some captains telling him callers will sometimes say they wish the all-Native crew would be the ones to respond.
“We had a call not far from here where it was unhoused Natives, and when we showed up, they were just completely different than when another crew responded,” Graves said.