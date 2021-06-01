Minneapolis will immediately lift its COVID-19 face mask wearing requirement, Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday.

The city imposed the indoor mask mandate one year ago, two months before Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide mask order.

Frey said the change was made because 78.6% of city residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"It certainly helped control spread and the data has shown how effective masks have been up to this time," said Frey. "Now that we are getting close to the 80%, we do plan to lift the mask mandate."

Walz ended the statewide mask mandate on May 14 shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks.

Several other states and private businesses quickly dropped mask requirements.

Minneapolis initially opted to keep its mandate, citing low vaccination rates in some parts of the city.

"It happened fairly quickly with the state so we needed to go back to review our own data," said Frey.

Since then, three of the city's five ZIP codes that have significant Black, Indigenous and people of color populations have seen vaccination rates exceed 55%.

"This doesn't mean that we are closing up our shop on increasing our vaccination rates in our most vulnerable communities," the mayor said.

State and local governments, as well as health systems, community organizations and other groups have targeted vaccination efforts in minority communities. Because they tend to be younger, many were not eligible in the first rounds of vaccinations last fall, which focused on the elderly and health care workers.

The Minneapolis Health Commissioner said compliance with the city's mask mandate appeared to be good even after mask requirements disappeared in neighboring suburbs.

"We didn't get a lot of indications about people that were not following the mandate," said Gretchen Musicant. "We didn't have an explosion of complaints about businesses where people weren't wearing masks."

Private businesses are free to set their own policies now that the city's mandate has expired.

"If they choose to continue the mask mandate we certainly support them in that," Frey said.

Frey noted that the CDC still recommends that those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.

"Regulating based on a person's vaccination status is very hard if not impossible," he said. "We are trying to provide the best possible regulation for the whole city."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the City of St. Paul continued to have a mask mandate in its buildings and at businesses licensed by the city.

Metro Transit said federal mandates require it to enforce mask wearing on buses and trains.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192