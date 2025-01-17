Minneapolis Downtown Council entrepreneur program gets reboot after stores close

“We’ve have seen the downtown council’s new program, and I do think it’s a really good strategy,” said Bruce Nustad, president of the 1,200-member association. “There still are a lot of aspiring retail entrepreneurs who have a passion for a product, a service, an interest or a hobby they want to convert into a real venture. But oftentimes they don’t have the business background or the marketing [expertise] so it’s tough to make those decisions.”