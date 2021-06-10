Minneapolis DFL delegates have returned endorsements in seven of 13 City Council seats. They gave the nod to five incumbents and endorsed a challenger for one seat and another for an open seat.

Elliott Payne bested Council Member Kevin Reich in the First Ward, earning about 78% of the delegates. For the Ninth Ward seat being vacated by Alondra Cano, Jason Chavez won 69% of delegates.

Incumbent Council Members Phillipe Cunningham, Lisa Goodman, Andrea Jenkins, Andrew Johnson and Linea Palmisano all received enough votes to earn endorsements.

There were no endorsements for the other six seats up for election, including those held by incumbents Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon, Jamal Osman and Jeremy Schroeder and the 10th Ward seat being vacated by Council President Lisa Bender.

The candidates won endorsement by collecting more than 60% of delegates in the final round of ranked-choice voting during the DFL's virtual process. In the six seats without endorsements, Minneapolis DFL Chairman Devin Hogan said some delegates wanted to vote no endorsement and others were deadlocked.

From June 2 to June 8, more than 4,800 delegates cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

Ballots collected the Minneapolis DFL convention in 2017 (Star Tribune file photo by David Joles)

In a news release, party leaders lauded their virtual endorsement process, saying it took most delegates less than 10 minutes to vote and that "every vote was cast without risk of Covid during a global pandemic."

The party posted its endorsements of the candidates on its website Thursday morning, a day before its scheduled release.

Hogan said this year's caucus turnout was more than double that of 2017, the last city election year. More than 94% of DFL ward delegates voted for City Council endorsement, according to the party.

Voting for city convention races, including Mayor, Board of Estimate and Taxation, and Park Board is currently underway. The voting window opened this week and closes on June 15.

Last weekend, the party held 13 live events for delegates and interested people to meet candidates. The event was livestreamed on the Minneapolis DFL's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Faiza Mahamud • 612-673-4203