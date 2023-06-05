The chair of the Minneapolis DFL Party has deleted a tweet mocking the death of former President Ronald Reagan, following a statement condemning the tweet from the state Republican Party.

Monday is the 19th anniversary of the 2004 death of Reagan, a Republican who served two terms in the 1980s, presided over a resurgence of American might during a pivotal period of the Cold War, and remains a revered figure today for many Americans.

Briana Rose Lee, chair of the Minneapolis DFL, marked the occasion with a 10:29 a.m. Twitter post that read: "19 years ago today Ronald Reagan did his one good deed for the world," followed by a heart emoji.

In addition to angry responses on Twitter, the tweet generated the following statement from David Hann, who chairs the state Republican Party:

"President Ronald Reagan was a great leader for our country and the world. Regardless of political affiliation, Americans honor the memory of our former and deceased presidents with respect for the office they held and the country they led.

"This low-rent rhetoric from the Minneapolis DFL chair, while not surprising, is just another sad example of the Democrats' campaign bluster about civility and decency being just that — nothing but empty rhetoric. We condemn the Minneapolis DFL Chair's sad statement and call on the Minnesota DFL Party to do the same."

Lee deleted the tweet a short time later, but as of Monday afternoon, one of her responses to the outrage remained on Twitter: "The pearl clutching from people who were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence' not too long ago is genuinely funny."

Lee could not be reached for comment Monday.