Minneapolis city officials are postponing plans to reopen the intersection where George Floyd died.

The intersection at 38th and Chicago Avenue won’t open Monday as planned as community activists and city officials work to figure out what to do with the area where Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. The intersection has a memorial in the middle of it, featuring a large sculpture of a raised fist, with the area filled with art and writings honoring Floyd and other Black people killed by police.

“City staff had discussed the possibility of a potential phased reopening the week of Aug. 17, but discussions continue with community and no firm plans have been announced,” Sarah McKenzie, a spokeswoman for the city, said in an e-mail.

City staff will provide an update on 38th and Chicago on Thursday during the Minneapolis City Council’s Policy & Government Oversight Committee meeting.

Residents who have occupied what they call the “George Floyd Square Zone” have circulated a list of demands they want enacted before the barricades are removed. Those include recalling Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, requiring officers to have private liability insurance and allocating funding for residents and businesses in the area.

Some of the businesses in the area never closed or started reopening, including Cup Foods, the convenience store whose 911 call led to Floyd’s death.

Mister Smith, 7, and his little brother, Sir’Miles Smith, 4, watered plants at the memorial at 38th and Chicago. The intersection won’t reopen until it’s decided what to do with the area.

In September, the City Council is slated to consider giving Chicago Avenue between 37th and 39th streets the commemorative name of “George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.”