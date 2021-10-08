A sweeping plan to convert a blighted industrial stretch of Mississippi River waterfront north of downtown Minneapolis into a 20-acre park ringed by affordable housing, a health center, an outdoor amphitheater and more passed the City Council Friday morning by a nearly unanimous vote.

The vote marks a major pivot for the city's waterfront and for the 48-acre Upper Harbor Terminal project, which after four years of planning and community discussions now moves into a construction and development phase that will see the McKinley and Webber-Camden neighborhoods grow east toward the river.

"Now we're moving from planning into action," said Fourth Ward council member Phillippe Cunningham, who represents the residents living near the project area.

The project's early discussions were hampered by a sense that people living nearby in traditionally underserved north Minneapolis neighborhoods weren't being heard, and that the redevelopment would become little more than publicly-financed gentrification of prime riverfront property. Efforts to create a new type of community-focused redevelopment process led to the decision to keep the land city-owned rather than sell a portion of it to private developers.

Developers will pay leasing fees to construct the buildings envisioned for the spot. Some of the ticket sales revenue from the 10,000-seat amphitheater to be run by First Avenue will go into a fund for anti-displacement efforts.

"We are setting a standard for the rest of the country on how to be able to actually do meaningful development in marginalized communities in ways that don't negatively disrupt those communities," Cunningham said before the council's vote.

Council member Jeremiah Ellison was the lone nay vote. He said beforehand that he thought the project was "by and large" a good one, but asked that the vote be postponed in order to give time to address some problematic aspects of it. He wasn't specific, and no other council member seconded his resolution to postpone the vote.

