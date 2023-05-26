Roses in hand, a group of high school students from California walked solemnly through George Floyd Square on Thursday morning. They took care as they stepped over mementos, led by guides and their instructors, who brought them to see what happened in Minneapolis three years ago.

Teacher Amy Hunt, brought the 11th-graders from the Bay Area Nueva School to Minneapolis to give them a firsthand look at the scene of Floyd's killing — and the resulting community resolve to seek racial justice — as part of their American studies education. They had a lot to see on Thursday, the third anniversary of Floyd's death.

In the years since Floyd was murdered by four Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020, the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue remains a center for learning — even without the formal structure some community members want.

Floyd was murdered right before the visiting class started high school, and his death shifted history and their curriculum, student Alyse Graham-Martinez said.

"We've all seen this street on the news. But to actually be here, especially when there's so many news people and people here who are remembering him, it's a lot," Graham-Martinez said.

People from as far as California and New York visited Thursday to look at the posters and other offerings. Gardeners worked on raised beds and others stepped into the Black-owned Onyx Coffeehouse for a latte, where poetry and leaflets about the racial justice movement decorate many tables.

The fact that local residents call a visit to the square a "pilgrimage" and not a tourist destination was really important, said Hunt, originally from St. Louis Park.

"This is about understanding this story that's happening here," Hunt said of her students.

A steady flow of visitors stopped into an exhibit called the Movement Never Stops by independent photographer KingDemetrius Pendleton in the afternoon. People were led through three years of modern history by volunteer AJ Bantley, who has only missed a single weekend of working there in the last year.

It can sometimes be challenging to recount her own experiences at protests, she said. Bantley cried as she spoke to visitors about protest images covering the walls.

"If it ever gets to the point where it becomes automatic, then I'm not here for the right reasons," she said. "If it's ever robotic, then I'm not doing any good."

She said it's an honor to be entrusted with Pendleton's display, which she balances with two jobs. It worries her when out-of-towners — and those living much closer to the intersection — come to the square without anyone to guide them.

"They just see the spot and they don't know the relevance of things around them. And they don't understand all of the stuff that happened before, during and after," she said. "People need more education."

Elsewhere in Minneapolis, the City Council chambers fell silent for 9 minutes and 29 seconds Thursday morning to honor the length of time Floyd was subdued under Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

The period of silence followed a resolution "honoring victims of police brutality and their families and communities."

Business leaders gathered in Richfield at the Best Buy Headquarters for a Rise & Remember Conference hosted by the George Floyd Global Memorial that was closed to press.

