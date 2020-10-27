Velma Korbel, the Minneapolis Civil Rights director, has resigned to take a job outside the city government.

Korbel, who has led the department since 2010, will work with the city through Nov. 20.

Korbel referred questions to city communications staff. The city declined to give details of her new job.

Mayor Jacob Frey, in a statement issued Tuesday, said Korbel has been "at the center of progressive policymaking and change."

"From safeguards against wage theft to a higher minimum wage and stronger enforcement mechanisms, she has elevated standards across the board and dedicated herself to creating a fairer, more inclusive system for Minneapolis residents and workers," Frey said. "She leaves behind a track record any public servant would be proud to call their own and big shoes to fill."

Frey plans to nominate Frank Reed, director of the department's complaint investigations division, to head the department on an interim basis.

LIZ NAVRATIL