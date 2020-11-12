During an unusually tense meeting earlier this week, Minneapolis City Council members questioned Police Chief Medaria Arradondo about a proposal to bring in outside police officers to help their depleted ranks.

The extra officers — from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police — would help respond to 911 calls and could also be deployed to target violent hotspots in the city.

“Resources are hemorrhaging. Our city is bleeding at this moment. I’m trying to do all I can to stop that bleeding,” the chief said.

Some council members asked him to explain how an extra $500,000 — the amount needed to bring in reinforcements — would help reduce the violence. The department is already focusing on patrolling and investigations.

“What I’m hearing is that we don’t have to put together a strategy. We don’t have to put together a plan. We don’t need to provide any budget transparency. ‘Shut up and pay us,’” said Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said.

The council voted 7-6 to advance the measure, but it still needs approval during a final vote, which is expected Friday.