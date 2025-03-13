Muslim Minneapolis council members wanted iftar in city building. Frey administration said you can’t.

Several Muslim Minneapolis City Council members say they’re disappointed that Mayor Jacob Frey’s administration has put the brakes on their plan to hold an iftar Friday in a city building using city funds.
Citing the separation of church and state, city officials told the council members they couldn’t hold the Muslim meal on city property Friday using city funds.
An iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan.
Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai and Council Members Aurin Chowdhury, Jamal Osman and Jeremiah Ellison — the council’s four Muslim members — had planned to host an iftar on Friday in the Public Service Building in downtown Minneapolis.
In a letter to the over-100 people who had signed up to attend the iftar, Chughtai, Chowdhury and Osman called the event an “interfaith gathering” and said they were “profoundly disappointed” after City Attorney Kristyn Anderson and City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher told them earlier this week that they were not allowed to host the meal in city-owned buildings or use city resources to pay for it.
City spokeswoman Jess Olstad released a statement Thursday saying the city celebrates the diversity of its elected officials, staff members and residents, but must comply with separation of church requirements in the state and federal constitutions.
“This means that the city can’t sponsor a religious event with city funds and use a city space that is not open to the general public for a religious event,” Olstad said. “This prohibition applies regardless of religion — whether this was an iftar, Seder, or a Lenten fish fry, the advice would have been the same: City resources can’t be used for religious events."
Olstad said council members could have moved the iftar event to a non-city location and used non-city funds, but “apparently council members made the decision to cancel.”
The council members’ letter claims Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has hosted an iftar using city resources for the past two years.
“The sudden decision to block our community-led iftar raises serious concerns about double standards and exclusion,” the letter said. “At its core, breaking bread together is about strengthening our relationships and affirming that our public spaces belong to all of us. It is disheartening that this administration does not share that view.”
But MPD spokesman Garrett Parten said O’Hara did not use city funds for his events, nor did he host them in a city facility. Parten said he informed Chughtai of that earlier this week.
“Why she’s ignoring this fact and spreading misinformation is both puzzling and disappointing,” Parten said.
Chowdhury provided a written statement that read, in part, “I wish everyone a peaceful Ramadan and encourage all residents to break bread with their Muslim neighbors — with hate on the rise across religion, immigration status, race, sexual orientation, and gender identity — it is more important than ever to come together with neighbors and understand each other. That was the hope with this Community Iftar, to open doors to everyone to break bread — unfortunately we will not be doing that in this capacity."
Chughtai and Osman did not respond to a request for comment. Ellison declined to comment.
