A divided Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a new contract that gives the city's police officers raises but lacks many of the disciplinary changes local activists are seeking.

After nearly an hour of debate, in which many council members expressed a desire to change the negotiations process going forward, council members voted 8-5 to approve a tentative agreement with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. It now heads to Mayor Jacob Frey, who has said he supports the deal.

Council President Andrea Jenkins said she was voting to approve the deal because she felt the city had little to gain by entering arbitration with the union, whose last contract expired at the end of 2019.

"Voting down the contract, to me, seems like a symbolic gesture, and this is not the moment for that symbolism," Jenkins said. "We must work together to create a process to get community input, to have that level of transparency that people are hoping for into the future on the next union contract and those negotiations will begin the moment this contract is adopted."

Others, including Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, said they feared approving the deal Thursday would send a message to the city's police union that they are willing to approve any deal if the threat of arbitration hangs overhead.

"What's to prevent a future council of 2025 or 2026 of being in this exact same scenario where negotiations have stalled, where we've sort of reached an impasse and they are voting for a contract with the promise that the next one will be better, that the next one is where the real work will begin, the substantive work will begin," Ellison said.

The police contract has gained new scrutiny in recent years following the murder of George Floyd and other high-profile police killings. Many of the city's elected leaders repeatedly have pegged the contract as an obstacle to enacting much-needed reforms, and local activists say they now have a chance to fix it.

Now, some elected leaders are saying they believe those changes are better made in policy manuals that don't have to be negotiated with the union.

The deal costs about $9 million, an amount the city said was included in the department's roughly $191 million budget for this year. It includes raises and "market adjustments" for police officers. By year's end, an officer who has graduated from the academy would be set to make about $74,000 per year, with the ability to earn more if they work certain shifts that come with bonus pay or stay on the force for more than seven years.

The police federation had encouraged council members to approve the deal, saying it would help recruit new employees for a department that is down roughly 300 officers since George Floyd's murder.

The deal makes two changes to the discipline section. One revision aims to clarify what happens to police supervisors who are demoted, then rejoin the union ranks. Another e-mails officers when someone requests public records about them and tells them who made the request.

Another change elsewhere in the document aims to give the police chief wider latitude to decide where officers should be assigned when they return from a "critical incident" — one in which they are seriously harmed or seriously harm or kill someone else. It also increases the mental health screening requirements for officers involved in critical incidents.

Voting to approve the contract Thursday were Council Members LaTrisha Vetaw, Michael Rainville, Lisa Goodman, Andrew Johnson, Jamal Osman, Emily Koski, Linea Palmisano and Jenkins. Voting against the deal were Council Members Ellison, Aisha Chughtai, Jason Chavez, Robin Wonsley Worlobah and Elliott Payne.

This story is developing and will be updated.