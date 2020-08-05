The Minneapolis Charter Commission is scheduled to vote this afternoon about the fate of a proposal that could lead to the end of the city’s police department.

The group, all volunteers appointed by a judge, could decide to block the measure from the November ballot by invoking its right, under state law, to take more time to review the proposal.

It could also decide to make a recommendation, enabling the City Council to decide whether the measure should come before voters this year. That would also set up a political fight with Mayor Jacob Frey, who opposes the council’s effort to ask voters to rewrite the charter.

In public hearings and thousands of public comments, the commission has received intense pressure from both sides in the debate over whether the Minneapolis Police Department should be dismantled after the killing of George Floyd.

The proposal before the commission now was written by five Minneapolis City Council members.

It would remove from the city’s charter the requirement to maintain a police department with a minimum force based on the city’s population.

Saying the Pledge of Allegiance are some of the twelve new Minneapolis Police Department Sergeants. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Monday, June 3, 2019 The 2019 Minneapolis Police Department promotional ceremony was held at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis. Promotions included Deputy Chef Kathy Waite, Inspectors Amelia Huffman and Kelvin Pulphus and Commander Katie Blackwell along with twelve new Sergeants.

Instead, the city would be required to create a Department of Community Safety & Violence Prevention, which may or may not include police officers.

Decisions about the size of the city’s police force and command structure would be made by the city’s elected leaders during separate processes.

Frey has been a vocal critic of the proposal, saying he believes it is too vague and voters deserve more clarity before heading to the polls. He has not yet said whether he would veto an effort to put the proposal on the November ballot, if it came to him.

The City Council voted last week to speed up its meetings to preserve its right to try to override a veto, if one comes. The vote passed by 9-3, the same number that would be required to override a veto.

The commission meeting starts at 4 p.m. Watch it at www.youtube.com/user/cityofminneapolis

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.