The timing is finally right.
Minneapolis’ Cameron Wright is shining on season 26 of ‘The Voice’
The soulful singer is on crooner Michael Bublé’s team.
North Minneapolis-raised Cameron Wright is on “The Voice” and last Monday made it past the first battle round. The singer (who uses they/them pronouns) was previously approached by the show about auditioning but was already too busy in show business.
Wright, 34, has performed at Coachella twice, singing backup for Beyoncé and British rockers The 1975. They also sang for the “In Memoriam” section of an Oscar telecast.
So why do “The Voice” this time?
“I was not working for almost a year, so I was a little bit more open,” Wright said matter-of-factly. “When the producer reached out to me, he was like, ‘Listen, this is a great time to jump on this opportunity with lots of exposure.’ So, they went ahead and put a package together for me.”
Wright came back to Minneapolis recently and explained why their hometown on the show is listed as St. Louis.
“It’s where I was born and where I lived until I was 5,” Wright said. “But I grew up in north Minneapolis, went to North High and graduated from [Robbinsdale] Cooper [High School].”
People in the Twin Cities and nationally have known about Wright’s gift since childhood — it’s in his genes. The singer’s mother, Tonia Hughes Kendrick, is a well-known mainstay of Minnesota’s concert and theatrical stages.
Wright’s sizzling vocals compelled all four “Voice” judges to turn their chairs in the blind auditions. Michael Bublé nabbed Wright for his team.
On Monday, Wright sang a duet with Cassidy Lee, slaying Mariah Carey’s “Hero.” Bublé described the singer’s performance as “beautiful.” Judge Reba McEntire called Wright “a powerhouse.”
Wright is one of three Minnesota-connected contestants on the show. Frankie Torres of Minnetonka also is still in the running. And Minneapolis wedding singer Adam Bohanan, whose sound is described as “dirty soul,” also is a contestant.
Wright has many cheerleaders in Minnesota. They trained and sang with the likes of Yolande Bruce, Ginger Commodore, Jamecia Bennett and the Steeles. At 13, Wright performed with Stevie Wonder at a Toys for Tots concert in L.A.
And Minnesota bandleader and composer Sanford Moore invited Wright to sing during a classical and jazz recital, “Return to Paradise,” at the Capri Theater in spring 2023.
“Growing up and learning from so many phenomenal talents was like having my own personal school of music,” Wright said.
Their influences also include Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, James Taylor and Dame Shirley Bassey.
Wright is a multidimensional performer with a tone that’s as clear as a bell and marked by sweetness. Wright also is able to go from small melodic notes to huge, thunderous sounds in what seems like a nanosecond.
“I guess they say I’m a quiet storm, but I don’t know,” Wright said.
So, where are they now in the show?
“You have to watch it to find out,” Wright said. “But I can say we’re still filming. We’ve been at it since May and there are two live shows left in December.”
Wright hasn’t been nervous, even performing in front of superstars such as Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and a TV audience of millions.
“If I had done this in my late teens or early 20s, I would have probably had a lot of anxiety,” Wright said. “This process, the competition, can be stressful.
“But with the age I am and the life experiences I’ve had, I approach it with gratitude and excitement,” they said. “While everyone may be worried about going home, I go, ‘Look, this must be divine timing or something because I’m right where I’m supposed to be. Whatever happens, happens.’”
