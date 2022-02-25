Bridges and buildings throughout Minneapolis will light up blue and yellow this weekend as a sign of support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion earlier this week.

Minneapolis officials said the following locations will light up each day starting at sunset: the I-35W and Lowry Avenue bridges, Capella Tower, Target headquarters, U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field and Nicollet Mall.

Minneapolis officials said Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Member Michael Rainville advocated for the lightings. Rainville said in a council meeting this week that he wanted to show "sympathy and solidarity" with the Ukrainians.

"This is the largest act of war we've seen in the world since World War II," Rainville said.