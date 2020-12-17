The biggest boat show in a state wild about its watercraft is canceled, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Minneapolis Boat Show, scheduled for Jan. 21-24, 2021, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, announced the news Thursday morning.

The recreational boating industry has an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion to Minnesota, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. The state is the highest in the nation in boats per capita, with about 15 boat registrations per 100 Minnesotans.

"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," said show manager Darren Envall in a news release. "Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022."

The boat show typically draws upward of 35,000 visitors over its four-day run, and includes hundreds of boats and exhibitors.