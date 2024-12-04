Eat & Drink

Minneapolis bar Betty Danger’s sells for $3.5 million

The new owner Joe Radaich did not disclose what he has planned for the bar in northeast Minneapolis.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 1:30AM
Betty Danger's Country Club
The properties that were previously Betty Danger's, a bar in Minneapolis that featured a Ferris wheel and a miniature golf course, has been sold to a new owner. (Courtney Perry/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Betty Danger’s, the quirky northeast Minneapolis bar known for its Ferris wheel and miniature golf, has been sold for $3.5 million.

The bar, which first opened a decade ago, has rebranded a couple times since it shut its doors in early 2020.

The property, located at 2501 Marshall St. NE. and 2519 Marshall St. NE., was purchased on Nov. 15, according to the certificate of real estate value filed with the state. The primary buyer of the site is entrepreneur Joe Radaich, according to Taylor VerMeer, a spokeswoman for an undisclosed project planned for the site.

“While I can confirm that Joe Radaich is the primary buyer listed on this project, we are not able to share anything more at this time,” VerMeer said in an email.

Radaich has operated bars in the past, including Sporty’s Pub and Grill, which later became Como Tap. Radaich no longer operates Como Tap, an employee said on Tuesday. Radaich did not return requests for comment. Attempts to reach Leslie Bock, the previous owner of Betty Danger’s, were unsuccessful.

The property’s mortgage payments are set at $18,886 per month with a 6.15% interest rate, the state filings show.

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

