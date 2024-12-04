Betty Danger’s, the quirky northeast Minneapolis bar known for its Ferris wheel and miniature golf, has been sold for $3.5 million.
Minneapolis bar Betty Danger’s sells for $3.5 million
The new owner Joe Radaich did not disclose what he has planned for the bar in northeast Minneapolis.
The bar, which first opened a decade ago, has rebranded a couple times since it shut its doors in early 2020.
The property, located at 2501 Marshall St. NE. and 2519 Marshall St. NE., was purchased on Nov. 15, according to the certificate of real estate value filed with the state. The primary buyer of the site is entrepreneur Joe Radaich, according to Taylor VerMeer, a spokeswoman for an undisclosed project planned for the site.
“While I can confirm that Joe Radaich is the primary buyer listed on this project, we are not able to share anything more at this time,” VerMeer said in an email.
Radaich has operated bars in the past, including Sporty’s Pub and Grill, which later became Como Tap. Radaich no longer operates Como Tap, an employee said on Tuesday. Radaich did not return requests for comment. Attempts to reach Leslie Bock, the previous owner of Betty Danger’s, were unsuccessful.
The property’s mortgage payments are set at $18,886 per month with a 6.15% interest rate, the state filings show.
