Firefighters rescued a woman and cat from a blaze at a Whittier apartment Sunday morning.
Woman, cat rescued from Minneapolis apartment fire
The cause of the blaze at 25 East 25th Street is still under investigation.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 2, 2025 at 6:52PM
The cause of the kitchen fire at 25 East 25th Street is still under investigation, the Minneapolis Fire Department posted on X.
No injuries were reported at the building, which is a few blocks from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Crews extinguished the flames around 11:15 a.m., and authorities deemed the fire-scorched apartment uninhabitable.
The Red Cross was called to assist three adults and one cat whom the blaze displaced.
