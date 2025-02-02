News & Politics

Woman, cat rescued from Minneapolis apartment fire

The cause of the blaze at 25 East 25th Street is still under investigation.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 2, 2025 at 6:52PM
The Minneapolis fire department responds to a fire in an apartment building on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Minneapolis Fire/Via X)

Firefighters rescued a woman and cat from a blaze at a Whittier apartment Sunday morning.

The cause of the kitchen fire at 25 East 25th Street is still under investigation, the Minneapolis Fire Department posted on X.

No injuries were reported at the building, which is a few blocks from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Crews extinguished the flames around 11:15 a.m., and authorities deemed the fire-scorched apartment uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults and one cat whom the blaze displaced.

about the writer

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Man used nonprofits to ‘defraud’ Minnesotans, AG Ellison alleges in lawsuit

card image

David Singleton used donations to his groups for personal purchases at liquor stores, drug stores and restaurants, the complaint states.

Business

What do Trump's executive orders say on tariffs and how would they work?

card image

Nation

USAID security leaders on leave after trying to keep Musk's DOGE from classified info, officials say

card image