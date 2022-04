MINNEAPOLIS AREA

Winners will be honored at a May 6 banquet at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

ANDOVER

• Claire Nelson (lacrosse): Michigan

ANOKA

• Allison Hookom (Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field): Augsburg

ARMSTRONG

• Sophia Pung (cross-country, golf, Nordic skiing, soccer): undecided

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S

• Mary Zavoral (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): St. Thomas

BLAINE

• Kelsey Huver (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Minnesota

BLAKE

• Ava Pihlstrom (Alpine skiing, figure skating, lacrosse): Middlebury

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON

• Grace Schuck (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): undecided

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY

• Susan Monson (lacrosse, soccer): Concordia (St. Paul)

BRECK

• Elizabeth Pirtle (softball, tennis): Pennsylvania

BROOKLYN CENTER

• Joana Enriquez Lopez (cross-country, track and field): Mount Mary

BURNSVILLE

• Zoie Dundon (cross-country, hockey, soccer, track and field): Minnesota

CHAMPLIN PARK

• Alyssa Blaska (softball): Florida Atlantic

CHANHASSEN

• Madison Hicks (basketball, cross-country, golf): North Dakota St.

CHASKA

• Mallory Heyer (basketball, volleyball): Minnesota

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

• Adriana Cardoso Hilguera (dance, soccer): Normandale

COON RAPIDS

• Lilah Gilyard (cross-country, lacrosse, Nordic skiing, tennis): Wis.-River Falls

COOPER

• Morgan Stromberg (Nordic skiing, softball, swimming): Luther

DELASALLE

• I'Tianna Salaam (basketball, track and field): Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE

• Nia Holloway (basketball, track and field): Minnesota

EDINA

• Maddie Dahlien (soccer, track and field): North Carolina

ELK RIVER

• Maddy Christian (hockey, lacrosse, track and field): Penn State

FRIDLEY

• Juliana Harris (basketball, track and field, volleyball): undecided

HOLY ANGELS

• Kassandra Caron (basketball, softball, volleyball): Mo. Western

HOPKINS

• Amaya Battle (basketball): Minnesota

JORDAN

• Abigail Vogel (basketball, soccer, track and field): Dixie State

MAPLE GROVE

• Lindsey Young (cheer, cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Augustana

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN

• Lexi Shreve (gymnastics, soccer): Crown

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON

• Shean' Areial Miller (football, track and field, wrestling): Texas Women's U.

MINNEAPOLIS HENRY

• Kaya Blu Caprini (basketball, softball, volleyball): William Penn

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH

• Alexandria McNeill (basketball): Iowa Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT

• Maya Reichert-Giron (basketball, soccer, softball, track and field): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH

• Roen Boyd (gymnastics, soccer, track and field): Macalester

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST

• Anya London (basketball, softball, volleyball): Marquette

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN

• Vada Arbeiter (Alpine skiing, soccer, track and field): undecided

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

• Lydia Schroeder (basketball, softball, volleyball): North Central

MINNETONKA

• Annika Elvestrom (tennis): Creighton

MOUND WESTONKA

• Hannah Drill (basketball, softball, volleyball): Iowa State

ORONO

• Iyla Ryskamp (hockey): Sacred Heart

OSSEO

• Rylee Kara (baseball, powerlifting, weightlifting): Dakota County Tech

PARK CENTER

• Laubenra Ben (basketball, track and field): Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE

• Julia Hanson (volleyball): Minnesota

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY

• Eleanor Young (basketball, lacrosse, soccer): undecided

RICHFIELD

• Maya Burkstrand (swimming): Illinois State

ROCKFORD

• Aliyah Robran (basketball, soccer, track and field): Jamestown

ROGERS

• Isabelle Smith (soccer): North Dakota St.

SHAKOPEE

• Kate Cordes (basketball, volleyball): Jamestown

SPRING LAKE PARK

• Kaitlyn Finnegan (Cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Colo.-Colorado Springs

ST. ANTHONY

• Tuscany Ballot (Figure skating, gymnastics, softball, volleyball): MSU Mankato

ST. FRANCIS

• Madison Rothbauer (basketball, softball, strength, tennis): MSU Mankato

ST. LOUIS PARK

• Victoria Schmelzle (Nordic skiing, softball, volleyball): St. Norbert

TOTINO-GRACE

• Kiera Laney (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): MSU Mankato

WACONIA

• Julia Bartell (strength, swimming): BYU

WATERTOWN-MAYER

• Maris Heun (gymnastics, soccer, track and field): Wis.-Oshkosh

WAYZATA

• Mara Braun (basketball, track and field): Minnesota

ZIMMERMAN

• Peyton Opsahl (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Wis.-La Crosse

ST. PAUL AREA

Winners will be honored at an April 20 banquet at Vadnais Heights Commons.

APPLE VALLEY

• Isabella Jensen (basketball, lacrosse, soccer): Hamline

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

• Mikayla Aumer (basketball): North Dakota

CENTENNIAL

• Sydney Kubes (basketball, soccer): Nev.-Las Vegas

CHATFIELD

• Zayda Priebe (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Bemidji St.

CHISAGO LAKES

• Greta Gillach (basketball, softball, tennis): undecided

CONCORDIA ACADEMY

• Shaina Zinter (track and field, volleyball): Wisconsin

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

• Ari Evans (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): undecided

EAGAN

• Hannah Maccarone (gymnastics, track and field): undecided

EAST RIDGE

• Maddie Poor (soccer): Wisconsin

EASTVIEW

• Elizabeth Hallum (dance, track and field), Ohio State

FARMINGTON

• Samantha Moehle (hockey, lacrosse): Wis.-Eau Claire

FOREST LAKE

• Ella Niznik (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): N. Michigan

HASTINGS

• Kendal Jenkins (softball, swimming): Minn.-Duluth

HILL-MURRAY

• Ella Runyon (basketball, soccer): undecided

IRONDALE

• Elizabeth VanLoon (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Minn.-Duluth

LAKEVILLE NORTH

• Grete Engels (cross-country, lacrosse, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

LAKEVILLE SOUTH

• Georgia Deml (tennis): MSU Mankato

MAHTOMEDI

• Zoie Centers (basketball, track and field, volleyball): SW Minnesota St.

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY

• Kaija Kunze-Hoeg (basketball, softball, volleyball): Wellesley

MOUNDS VIEW

• Hadley Streit (track and field, volleyball): Minnesota

NEW LIFE ACADEMY

• Mallory Moseman (basketball, soccer, track and field): Northwestern (St. Paul)

NORTH BRANCH

• Maddie Helin (basketball, cross-country, softball, volleyball): MSU Mankato

NORTH ST. PAUL

• Elena Martinez (hockey, softball, tennis): Hamline

NORTHFIELD

• Maggie Malecha (hockey): St. Thomas

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE

• Megan Maloney (lacrosse, soccer): Wis.-La Crosse

RANDOLPH

• Lindsay Sundby (basketball, softball, swimming): undecided

RED WING

• Cadence Thorson (basketball, soccer, track and field): Iowa State

ROSEMOUNT

• Alexa Ratzlaff (basketball, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball): Minnesota

ROSEVILLE

• Kate Haug (hockey, soccer, track and field): St. Thomas

SIMLEY

• Ellie Johnson (Nordic skiing, softball, tennis): Iowa

SOUTH ST. PAUL

• Abbigail Rosebur (basketball, soccer, track and field): Augsburg

ST. AGNES

• Sophia Muttonen (Alpine skiing, soccer, softball, swimming): U. of Mary

ST. CROIX PREP

• Rylie Heieren (lacrosse, soccer): undecided

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

• Naomi Straub (basketball, soccer, track and field): Carleton

ST. PAUL CENTRAL

• Lilian Hamacher (gymnastics, swimming and diving, track and field, volleyball): undecided

ST. PAUL COMO PARK

• Saylor Landrum (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Paul Smith's College

ST. PAUL HARDING

• Grace Davis-Chavez (basketball, softball, volleyball): Wis.-River Falls

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK

• Molly Moening (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Vermont

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT

• Liliana Hobday (basketball, soccer, volleyball): undecided

ST. PAUL JOHNSON

• Dolly Soukchaleun (gymnastics, soccer, softball): Century College

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON

• Jaeden Sims (basketball, cross-country, track and field, volleyball): undecided

STILLWATER

• Catherine Fredkove (Alpine skiing, soccer): St. Thomas

TARTAN

• Arlie Kapaun (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

TRINITY

• Elizabeth Michalak (basketball, soccer): St. Thomas

TWO RIVERS

• Jaylen Rosga (basketball, cross-country, lacrosse, track and field): Maryland

VISITATION

• Ella Sukup (soccer, track and field): Williams

WHITE BEAR LAKE

• Maggie Blanding (Alpine skiing, cross-country, tennis, track and field): Wisconsin

WOODBURY

• Carley Tuman (hockey, lacrosse, tennis): St. Olaf